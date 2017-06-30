Man turns himself in to police for Mobile homicide on Dubose Street
Authorities said a man turned himself in to police Monday to face a murder charge stemmed from the shooting death of Mobile man. Leonard Gravesande, 36, allegedly shot 28-year-old Nico Maurice Nichols multiple times in the 2400 block of Dubose Street on June 27. Nichols was pronounce dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative summer reading list at Alabama hig...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|3
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords (Dec '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC