Man turns himself in to police for Mobile homicide on Dubose Street

27 min ago

Authorities said a man turned himself in to police Monday to face a murder charge stemmed from the shooting death of Mobile man. Leonard Gravesande, 36, allegedly shot 28-year-old Nico Maurice Nichols multiple times in the 2400 block of Dubose Street on June 27. Nichols was pronounce dead at the scene.

