Jackson Sentenced to Death for 2014 Slaying
Three years and two days after Jamal Oneal Jackson killed his girlfriend in the presence of her then-4-year-old daughter and set her apartment on fire on Independence Day 2014, Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks imposed the death sentence on Jackson Thursday afternoon. Brooks' order came in agreement with a jury's March 29 recommendation of death after Jackson, 27, was convicted of capital murder in the death of Satori Richardson in the early morning that Fourth of July.
