Inmate escapes work release in Mobile; Steals a truck from a gas station, police say

A Mobile County Jail inmate escaped from a work release site and stole a truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Mobile County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Myles said inmate, Jared Stokley walked off his job site on Dauphin Island Parkway around 7:45 a.m on Wednesday and went to a nearby gas station and stole a vehicle.

