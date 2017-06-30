Inmate escapes work release in Mobile; Steals a truck from a gas station, police say
A Mobile County Jail inmate escaped from a work release site and stole a truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Mobile County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Myles said inmate, Jared Stokley walked off his job site on Dauphin Island Parkway around 7:45 a.m on Wednesday and went to a nearby gas station and stole a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative summer reading list at Alabama hig...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|3
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords (Dec '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC