Flesh-earing bacteria cases confirmed...

According to Barbara Gibbs with the Mobile Health Department, two cases are related to open wounds being exposed to the water around Mobile, Ala., and one case is from eating raw oysters in another state. The Gulf Coast News Today reports one of the victims was a 70-year-old woman who spent 10 days in a hospital after contracting the virus while fishing from a pier in Fairhope, Ala.

