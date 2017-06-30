Fire causes $30,000 in damage to duplex on Warbler Drive in Mobile
A fire early Tuesday morning at a duplex on Warbler Drive caused $30,000 in damage, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. The department responded to the fire at 4:34 Tuesday morning to the fire, which was in the attic of a vacant, unsecured one-story duplex that belongs to the Mobile Housing Authority, department spokesman Steve Huffman said in an email.
