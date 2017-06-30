Baby pelicans flushed from nests by Tropical Storm Cindy on mend: report
Baby pelicans washed from their nests by Tropical Storm Cindy were rescued on beaches in Mississippi and have been sent to centers in several Gulf Coast states, including these at the Environmental Studies Center in Mobile, Ala. Baby pelicans washed from their nests by Tropical Storm Cindy were rescued on beaches in Mississippi and have been sent to centers in several Gulf Coast states, including these at the Environmental Studies Center in Mobile, Ala.( Baby brown pelicans flushed from their nests in the Chandeleur Islands during Tropical Storm Cindy were the subject of a rescue and a fund-raising effort by an Alabama craft brewery.
