We'll take 2 Sonic buildings, hold the mustard

A real estate investment trust paid $4.38 million for two Sonic Drive-In restaurant buildings, one in Robertsdale and another in Tuscaloosa, according to Andrew Chason of Marcus & Millichap, who represented the seller. The restaurants will remain open.

