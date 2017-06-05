Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords to be ...

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords to be commissioned in Texas

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Navy officials say ceremonies will be held Saturday in Galveston to commission the ship named for the former Arizona congresswoman, who in 2011 was shot but survived an assassination attempt in Tucson. The $475 million USS Gabrielle Giffords was constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, and arrived in Galveston last weekend.

Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

