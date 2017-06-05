USS Gabrielle Giffords Commissioned

USS Gabrielle Giffords Commissioned

USS Gabrielle Giffords , the Navy's newest littoral combat ship, was brought to life by her crew before a crowd of nearly 2,500 guests at Pier 21 at the Port of Galveston, June 10. Adm. William Moran, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, delivered the ceremony's principal address before officially commissioning the ship into service.

