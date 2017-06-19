Tropical Storm Cindy update: Flash fl...

Tropical Storm Cindy update: Flash flood warnings piling up in southwest Alabama

Rain from Tropical Storm Cindy continues to fall, and the flash flood warnings have been increasing in southwest Alabama this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Mobile said the following areas are under a flash flood warning until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday: The weather service said a heavy rain band from Tropical Storm Cindy was moving into the area and would likely cause flash flooding over the next few hours.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mobile County was issued at June 22 at 11:47PM CDT

