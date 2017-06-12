Times Square in NYC taken over by AL Tourism Department
The Alabama Tourism Department brought a one-of-a-kind celebration to New York City on Thursday by throwing a Mardi Gras parade in Times Square. It is the second year that the department has brought some of Alabama's tourist attractions to the Big Apple, with last year's trip featuring an exhibit of Alabama's Gulf Coast beaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar '17
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC