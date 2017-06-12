Times Square in NYC taken over by AL ...

Times Square in NYC taken over by AL Tourism Department

The Alabama Tourism Department brought a one-of-a-kind celebration to New York City on Thursday by throwing a Mardi Gras parade in Times Square. It is the second year that the department has brought some of Alabama's tourist attractions to the Big Apple, with last year's trip featuring an exhibit of Alabama's Gulf Coast beaches.

