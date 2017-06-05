Third suspect arrested for using a deceased man's credit cards in Mobile
The Mobile Police Department arrested a third man in connection with fraudulently using the credit cards of a deceased Mobile man, James Hipp, 63. MPD Spokeswoman Charlette Solis confirmed that 42-year-old Michael Grayson Steele was arrested and booked in Mobile County Jail around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Police have not named a suspect in the death of Hipp at this time, but Steele is the third person to be arrested for using or being possession of items belonging to Hipp after his death.
