Third suspect arrested for using a de...

Third suspect arrested for using a deceased man's credit cards in Mobile

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department arrested a third man in connection with fraudulently using the credit cards of a deceased Mobile man, James Hipp, 63. MPD Spokeswoman Charlette Solis confirmed that 42-year-old Michael Grayson Steele was arrested and booked in Mobile County Jail around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Police have not named a suspect in the death of Hipp at this time, but Steele is the third person to be arrested for using or being possession of items belonging to Hipp after his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr '17 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr '17 whodge 6
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar '17 Bob 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC