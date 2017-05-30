Things to do in Mobile, June 4-10

As part of Alabama's bicentennial celebration, Explore Mobile is an opportunity to enjoy a festive afternoon of live music and fun in downtown Mobile, with free admission to the city's tourist attractions, including History Museum of Mobile, the Fort of Colonial Mobile, Conde-Charlotte Museum House, Mobile Carnival Museum, Mobile Museum of Art, Mobile Mardi Gras Walking Tour and the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail. Discounted admission will be offered at the Gulf Coast Exploreum and GulfQuest .

