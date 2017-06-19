The Latest: Wind, rain buffeting northern Gulf Coast
Police say flooding already is being reported on Dauphin Island south of Mobile, Alabama. The main road leading to the island's narrow western end is partially covered with water, and the city is moving vehicles and equipment to higher ground.
