The Last Wife Re-Imagines A King and Queen In Modern Times
"He's a formerly vital, energetic man at the end of his days hanging on. He's losing confidence in his powers but determined to stay in charge, to stay on top," says Rutherford "Ruddy" Cravens who's taken on the Henry role at Main Street Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC