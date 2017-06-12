There's an exciting new spot for food and wine lovers opening soon in downtown Mobile! The Cheese Cottage will open in August at 660 St. Louis St. Opening our doors in the fall of 2017 in the historic Automobile Alley in Downtown Mobile, The Cheese Cottage is bringing the experience of cheese and all it has to offer to this great city. We have hand selected local, regional, and domestic artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, wines and other paired cheese condiments in the hopes to educate everyone on the fine art of cheese making.

