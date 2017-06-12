Teen arrested in connection '666' gra...

Teen arrested in connection '666' graffiti at a Mobile area church

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office took a teen into custody on Monday morning in connection with the '666' graffiti and vandalism of a church in Wilmer last week. The MCSO said the vandalism occurred at the United Methodist Church located at 13370 Avenue B, around 11:30 a.m. on May 28 and a second time around 8:15 a.m. on May 30. The MCSO believes the suspects gained access to the church by entering through the basement doors.

