Teen arrested in connection '666' graffiti at a Mobile area church
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office took a teen into custody on Monday morning in connection with the '666' graffiti and vandalism of a church in Wilmer last week. The MCSO said the vandalism occurred at the United Methodist Church located at 13370 Avenue B, around 11:30 a.m. on May 28 and a second time around 8:15 a.m. on May 30. The MCSO believes the suspects gained access to the church by entering through the basement doors.
