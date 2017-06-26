Shooting at Moffett Road service station leaves one dead

Police are pursuing leads in a late-morning shooting Monday at a local service station that left one man dead and the suspect at large. According to Donald Wallace, public information officer with the Mobile Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at the Texaco Service Station, located at 3265 Moffett Road, around 11:18 a.m., and received further information that a male was down in the parking lot area.

