Sheriff: Lawrence County man charged with picking up runaway juvenile in Mobile

A Lawrence County man has been charged with interfering with child custody after he picked up a juvenile who ran away from her foster home in Mobile County, according to the Sheriff's Office. Hank Landon Letson, 22, of 386 Lawrence County 506, Moulton, drove to Mobile County to pick up the female, then transported her back to Lawrence County, Sheriff Gene Mitchell said.

