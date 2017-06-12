Search resumes for missing boaters in the Mobile River
Agencies in Mobile resumed their search around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning for two men who went overboard off their boat on Wednesday afternoon in the Mobile River. Men who were identified by relatives as Leo Scott, 81, and Fredrick Scott, 59, of Mobile were on a larger vessel towing a smaller vessel around 1:41 p.m. when they left a boat launch in the 2700 block of Battleship Parkway.
