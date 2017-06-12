Scott Stapp of Creed Coming to Memphis June 20
RockHouse Live Memphis , the Mid-South's premier boutique live music venue, restaurant and bar, and Scott Stapp , the voice of CREED , have announced that the acclaimed vocalist will be performing a super intimate acoustic performance at the venue on June 20th. 2017.
