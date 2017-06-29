Saraland assistant Devin Roberts named head coach at Washington County
Saraland assistant coach Devin Roberts has been named the new head football coach at Washington County High School. The hiring was made official by the Washington County School Board, which approved the recommendation presented by principal Rodney Smith at Thursday night's meeting.
