Roadwork offer helped bring Amazon jobs Mobile
Amazon is building a sorting center in Mobile, which could mean faster deliveries and expanded service in the region. Mobile County and the city of Mobile literally offered to pave the way for hundreds of new jobs at a new Amazon sorting center, according to a county commissioner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nikolas lakufash (May '16)
|May 18
|Keith
|2
|New
|May 17
|Bamboo
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Billybubbamcbob
|6
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|whodge
|6
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar '17
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC