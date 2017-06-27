Responding to spike in violence, Mobile police target repeat offenders

Mobile police said Wednesday that these guns -- a stolen Ruger 9mm pistol with extended magazine and a .38 caliber Taurus revolver -- are among those taken from convicted felons arrested in recent days. Mobile police said Wednesday that these guns -- a stolen Ruger 9mm pistol with extended magazine and a .38 caliber Taurus revolver -- are among those taken from convicted felons arrested in recent days.

