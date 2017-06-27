Regency Affiliates: Trading At A Discount To 'Worse Case Scenario Valuation'
Regency Affiliates is a holding company that owns interests in a power plant, a large office building leased by the Social Security Administration , and several self-storage facilities. The recent announcement that a Kimberly-Clark plant for which Regency's Mobile Energy unit provides energy will not renew their contract has caused shares to plummet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative summer reading list at Alabama hig...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|3
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords (Dec '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC