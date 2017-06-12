Principal offers students $100 to sta...

Principal offers students $100 to stay off their screens

Diana Smith, principal of Washington Latin Public Charter School in Washington DC, offered rising 8th and 9th graders $100 each to stay entirely off their screens one day each week this summer. "Kids have these phones under their pillows at night - they're going to bed, they're texting each other at 3, 4 in the morning," Smith told WTOP .

