New Tropical Weather term created this season
The term tropical cyclone pretty common for systems in the southern Pacific and Indian ocean but why has it been used in the Gulf for the past several days? Prior to forming into a tropical storm, Cindy had been called a Potential Tropical Cyclone. According to Jason Beaman, Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service in Mobile, AL, the reason for this is because of a new policy that went into effect this year at the National Hurricane Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC