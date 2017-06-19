New Tropical Weather term created this season

The term tropical cyclone pretty common for systems in the southern Pacific and Indian ocean but why has it been used in the Gulf for the past several days? Prior to forming into a tropical storm, Cindy had been called a Potential Tropical Cyclone. According to Jason Beaman, Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service in Mobile, AL, the reason for this is because of a new policy that went into effect this year at the National Hurricane Center.

