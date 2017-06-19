More severe weather -- including tornadoes -- possible today thanks to Cindy
What's left of Tropical Storm Cindy could set off more severe weather in Alabama today. The areas in yellow will have the best chances of seeing bad weather, including quick-hitting tornadoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC