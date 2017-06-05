Mobile water board doubles rate for S...

Mobile water board doubles rate for Spanish Fort

8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Mobile's water board voted Monday to more than double the rate it's charging a Spanish Fort utility, meaning some Eastern Shore customers could be facing a rate hike a few months down the road. The increase, and the conflict over it, touches on the larger issue of the Eastern Shore's explosive population growth and the infrastructure required to sustain it.

