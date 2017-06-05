Mobile water board doubles rate for Spanish Fort
Mobile's water board voted Monday to more than double the rate it's charging a Spanish Fort utility, meaning some Eastern Shore customers could be facing a rate hike a few months down the road. The increase, and the conflict over it, touches on the larger issue of the Eastern Shore's explosive population growth and the infrastructure required to sustain it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
