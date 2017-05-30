Mobile police: Teen reported missing has been found
A Mobile-area 19-year-old reported missing this week has been found and is safe, according to the Mobile Police Department. Police previously had said that Davis had last been seen at her mother's home in the Theodore area on Tuesday.
