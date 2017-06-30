Mobile moves July 4 fireworks to Cooper Riverside Park
Mobile officials have decided to relocate the city's July 4 fireworks celebration to avoid potential parking problems on the soggy fields at Battleship Memorial Park. In an announcement issued Friday morning by the mayor's office, the city said that continuous heavy rains in the last week had forced the move.
