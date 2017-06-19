Mobile crime report: Suspect shoots i...

Mobile crime report: Suspect shoots into drive-thru window at Sonic, police say

21 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of firing multiple gunshots into an occupied Sonic restaurant drive-thru on Wednesday morning, among other crimes, in their daily crime report. On Tuesday at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of San Marino Drive in reference to a robbery to an individual.

