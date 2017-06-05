Mobile crime report: "Officers heard ...

Mobile crime report: "Officers heard screams of robbery victim bleeding inside home,"...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with four armed robberies in Mobile County, including three in Mobile, among other crimes in their weekend crime report. On Friday at approximately 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of Timberline Ridge in reference to a wanted suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr '17 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr '17 whodge 6
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar '17 Bob 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC