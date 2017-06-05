Mobile crime report: Man's stolen boa...

Mobile crime report: Man's stolen boat found in neighbor's backyard

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing his neighbor's boat, among other crimes, in the Mobile Police Department's overnight crime report. The report begins on Thursday at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Gulf Dale court in reference to a theft complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr '17 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr '17 whodge 6
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar '17 Bob 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC