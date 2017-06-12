Mobile crime report: Man loses NBA Fi...

Mobile crime report: Man loses NBA Finals bet, robs his friends at gunpoint; Police say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

The Mobile Police Department arrested a 33-year-old and charged him several counts with first-degree robbery after he robbed his friends at a NBA Finals watch party, among other crimes, in their weekend crime report. The report begins on Friday at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the Manchester Park Apartments in reference to a robbery to an individual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 7
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Sun The Anti-Flower C... 7
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Sun The Anti-Flower C... 17
Mobile gangs Sun The Anti-Flower C... 3
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,157 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC