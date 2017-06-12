Mobile crime report: Man loses NBA Finals bet, robs his friends at gunpoint; Police say
The Mobile Police Department arrested a 33-year-old and charged him several counts with first-degree robbery after he robbed his friends at a NBA Finals watch party, among other crimes, in their weekend crime report. The report begins on Friday at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the Manchester Park Apartments in reference to a robbery to an individual.
