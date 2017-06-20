Mobile City Council approves noise ordinance for Hip Hop in Alabama
After lengthy discussions and listening to concerns from residents during Tuesday's meeting, the Mobile City Council voted to approve a noise ordinance at D Nu Spot, located at 2159 Halls Mill Road for July 16. The July 16 noise waiver was requested because it was part of a week-long celebration, Hip Hop in Alabama, which is scheduled to be in Mobile from July 10-16. The organizer, Kalenski Adams, also known as "Dirty Dan," a popular DJ on WBLX, sought the waiver.
