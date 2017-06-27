Meet the 2017 Distinguished Young Women participants
Since they arrived in Mobile on June 18, the 51 participants in the 60th annual Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program have been busy making new friends, seeing sights in Mobile, doing good works and being their best selves as they prepare for three nights of competition coming up this weekend. On Wednesday, June 28, the Distinguished Young Women Class of 2017 will host an autograph session at 6 p.m. followed by Community Night at 7 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center Theater, where they will perform selections from the finals program.
