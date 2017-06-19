Mayoral challenger Thompson wants to ...

Mayoral challenger Thompson wants to 'Make Mobile Healthier'

Mobile has a third mayoral candidate in the mix, with political newcomer Anthony Leonard Thompson trying to bring an evolving focus on public health issues to the forefront. Thompson enters a clash of heavyweights: On Saturday, former Mayor Sam Jones formally announced that he is battling to take his old job back from incumbent Sandy Stimpson, who unseated him in 2013.

