Mayoral challenger Thompson wants to 'Make Mobile Healthier'
Mobile has a third mayoral candidate in the mix, with political newcomer Anthony Leonard Thompson trying to bring an evolving focus on public health issues to the forefront. Thompson enters a clash of heavyweights: On Saturday, former Mayor Sam Jones formally announced that he is battling to take his old job back from incumbent Sandy Stimpson, who unseated him in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC