Man wanted in robbery-carjacking spree

If you have seen 33-year-old Lionel Deon Gray, please call Mobile police at 208-7211 or Chickasaw police at 452-0571 or 452-6455. He's a career criminal who is wanted for three commercial robberies, two in Mobile and one in Chickasaw, and two carjackings, one in each city, all on Sunday.

