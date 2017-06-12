Man wanted for questioning in Mobile homicide of James Hipp
Mobile police are trying to locate a man who might have information about the death of a 63-year-old man. Officers want to question 46-year-old Olandis Cornelius Hale, also known as "Shortdog", about the death of James Hipp.
