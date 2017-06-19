Man charged with murder in fatal shoo...

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Mobile nightclub security guard

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Mobile police have charged a man with murder in regards to the shooting death of a security guard at a local nightclub Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15) Mon Dementia mental c... 20
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 7
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 7
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 17
Mobile gangs Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC