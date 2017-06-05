Man, 94, accused of shooting woman du...

Man, 94, accused of shooting woman during dispute: report

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NOLA.com

A 94-year-old man has been accused of shooting a woman during a domestic dispute in Mobile, Ala., AL.com reported. John Edward Brown is facing a first-degree domestic violence charge in the Wednesday incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr '17 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr '17 whodge 6
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar '17 Bob 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,579,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC