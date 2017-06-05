Man, 94, accused of shooting woman during dispute: report
A 94-year-old man has been accused of shooting a woman during a domestic dispute in Mobile, Ala., AL.com reported. John Edward Brown is facing a first-degree domestic violence charge in the Wednesday incident.
