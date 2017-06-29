Lenzing to Establish Thai Subsidiary

The Lenzing Group aims to substantially increase its share of specialty fibers as a proportion of total revenue. Following the expansion drive already underway in Lenzing and Heiligenkreuz , Grimsby and Mobile, AL, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG approved the proposal of the Management Board yesterday to build the next state-of-the-art facility to produce lyocell fibers in Thailand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nonwovens Industry.