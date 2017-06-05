Laverne Cox's Wax Figure Journeys to DC for Capital Pride
Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C., features a wax depiction of Laverne Cox, the first transgender person the museum has ever sculpted in wax, just for Capital Pride weekend June 8-11. Best known for her role as inmate Sophia Burset on "Orange Is the New Black," Cox is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy and be featured on a TIME cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nikolas lakufash (May '16)
|May 18
|Keith
|2
|New
|May 17
|Bamboo
|2
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Billybubbamcbob
|6
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|whodge
|6
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
|Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ...
|Mar '17
|Rlambert
|4
|Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security
|Mar '17
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC