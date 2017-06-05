Laverne Cox's Wax Figure Journeys to DC for Capital Pride

Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C., features a wax depiction of Laverne Cox, the first transgender person the museum has ever sculpted in wax, just for Capital Pride weekend June 8-11. Best known for her role as inmate Sophia Burset on "Orange Is the New Black," Cox is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy and be featured on a TIME cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.