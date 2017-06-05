Laverne Cox's Wax Figure Journeys to ...

Laverne Cox's Wax Figure Journeys to DC for Capital Pride

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NBC Washington

Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C., features a wax depiction of Laverne Cox, the first transgender person the museum has ever sculpted in wax, just for Capital Pride weekend June 8-11. Best known for her role as inmate Sophia Burset on "Orange Is the New Black," Cox is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy and be featured on a TIME cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nikolas lakufash (May '16) May 18 Keith 2
New May 17 Bamboo 2
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Apr '17 Billybubbamcbob 6
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Apr '17 whodge 6
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
Folks gettin arrested at Socil Security Mar '17 Bob 2
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC