Laverne Cox Opens Up About Cisgender Actors Playing Transgender Women

Always opinionated and wonderfully energetic, Cox, in an interview with me on SiriusXM Progress , opened up about so much else, too - including trans actors like herself playing non-trans roles, and cisgender male actors playing transgender women. "Prisons are working exactly the way they're supposed to," she first explained bluntly, in discussing how her character, Sophia Bursett, a transgender prison inmate, spent much of Season 4 in solitary confinement, a reality faced by so many transgender women of color in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.