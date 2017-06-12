Laverne Cox Opens Up About Cisgender ...

Laverne Cox Opens Up About Cisgender Actors Playing Transgender Women

Always opinionated and wonderfully energetic, Cox, in an interview with me on SiriusXM Progress , opened up about so much else, too - including trans actors like herself playing non-trans roles, and cisgender male actors playing transgender women. "Prisons are working exactly the way they're supposed to," she first explained bluntly, in discussing how her character, Sophia Bursett, a transgender prison inmate, spent much of Season 4 in solitary confinement, a reality faced by so many transgender women of color in prison.

