Investors drop millions on beachfront land in Gulf Shores
An out-of-town investor paid $2.14 million cash for 1.3 acres of gulf-front property at 605 West Beach Blvd., in Gulf Shores, according to Tucker Shaver of REMAX Paradise , who represented the sellers. The beachfront property has 130 front feet on the Gulf and is next to Bahama Bob's Beachside Cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Mobile Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative summer reading list at Alabama hig...
|Fri
|Latter Day Taints
|3
|Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|20
|How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|alabama spooks (Jul '11)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|7
|Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|17
|Mobile gangs
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Kay Atkins Raines
|Apr '17
|Keith Raines
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mobile Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC