iHeart Land An Angel For Norfolk Cluster

Angel Brown has been named Market President for the Virginia cluster, which includes 103 JAMZ, NOW 105, MOViN 107.7, and 92.1 The Beat, and produces events such as MEAC Basketball Championship, East Coast Surfing Championship, Not So Silent Night, and 7 Cities Summer Fest. She will also be responsible for the market's operations, including sales, on-air, and digital programming.

