Hunter v. City of Montgomery Alabama

Hunter v. City of Montgomery Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: FindLaw

Charles HUNTER, individually and on behalf of a class of persons who were issued tickets for running a red light at those intersections within the City of Montgomery where automated photographic equipment is in use, Mike Henderson, individually and on behalf of a class of persons who were issued tickets for running a red light at those intersections within the City of Montgomery where automated photographic equipment is in use and who have not paid the civil fine, Plaintiffs-Appellees, v. CITY OF MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, American Traffic Solutions, Inc., Defendants-Appellants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 20
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 7
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 7
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 17
Mobile gangs Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
Unofficial Closing of Programs at Bishop State ... Mar '17 Rlambert 4
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mobile County was issued at June 23 at 9:58AM CDT

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC