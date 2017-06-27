How you can help these baby pelicans ...

How you can help these baby pelicans washed ashore by Tropical Storm Cindy

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Each pelican chick eats 15 to 20 fish per day, according to Susan Clement, staff biologist at the Environmental Studies Center in Mobile, which is seeking donations to help feed the month-old birds washed out of their nests last week by Tropical Storm Cindy. Each pelican chick eats 15 to 20 fish per day, according to Susan Clement, staff biologist at the Environmental Studies Center in Mobile, which is seeking donations to help feed the month-old birds washed out of their nests last week by Tropical Storm Cindy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mobile Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative summer reading list at Alabama hig... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 3
News Former Congresswoman Giffords, wounded in 2011 ... (Jun '15) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 20
How real is the Racism in Mobile? (Mar '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 7
alabama spooks (Jul '11) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 7
News Navy to commission USS Gabrielle Giffords (Dec '16) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 17
Mobile gangs Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 3
Kay Atkins Raines Apr '17 Keith Raines 3
See all Mobile Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mobile Forum Now

Mobile Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mobile Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Mobile, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,262 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC