Heavy rains, flooding cause sanitary sewer overflows

Mobile Area Water and Sewer System experienced sanitary sewer overflows Tuesday as a result of heavy rain and flooding. The waterways affected are Three Mile Creek, Eslava Creek, Halls Mill Creek, and Dog River.

